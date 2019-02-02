Women’s basketball: Early foul trouble stings EMU

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The EMU basketball women lost on the road at Emory & Henry today by a score of 81-53. The Royals fall to 9-12 on the season and 6-8 in conference play.

The women return to action on Wednesday, February 6, at home against Bridgewater at 7:00pm. This game has been designated as the Play 4 Kay Game which will strive to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

The first four points were made free throws by Emory & Henry as foul trouble disrupted the Royals early to start the game. Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) picked up two fouls in the first four minutes that limited her play the remainder of the first half. Jess Washington (Chesapeake, Va./Great Bridge) was next to pick up two fouls in the first quarter, so EMU had to adjust their game to a shorter lineup.

Constance Komara (Harrisonburg, Va./Harrisonburg) made the first shot of the second quarter as she picked up her teammates in foul trouble. At the 8:10 mark in the second quarter, Lindsey Krisak (Alexandria, Va./Thomas A. Edison) stole the ball and passed it up to Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) who made a layup. On the next possession Komara grabbed a defensive rebound then made a jump shot to get the Royals back within five points at 26-21 . Emory & Henry ended the second quarter on a 15-5 run to go into halftime lead 46-31.

The Wasps began the second half similar to how they ended the first, on a scoring run. The Royals were outscored 14-3 with the only made basket coming on an Emily McCombs(Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) made three pointer.

EMU looked to the bench for a spark as no starters were on the floor to begin the fourth quarter. Precious Waddy (Richmond, Va./Henrico) scored the first five points for EMU on a made three pointer then two free throws. Jourdyn Friend (Richmond, Va./Meadowbrook) and Amber Wooldridge (Winchester, Va./James Wood) both added layups in the final minutes for the Royals as both contributed more playing minutes due to the foul trouble.

Emory & Henry shot 40.6% (26-64) from the field and 28.6% (6-21) from three point range as the Royals shot 35.1% (20-57) and 22.2% (4-18) from behind the arc. The Wasps made 23-26 (88.5%) free throw attempts while the Royals made 9-14 (64.3%).

Krisak and Washington both scored 10 points for EMU. Komara scored seven points while snagging five rebounds off the bench.

Taylor Blevins was the leading scorer for Emory & Henry with 14 points and four rebounds.