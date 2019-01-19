Women’s basketball: Defense gives EMU advantage at Hollins

The EMU basketball women won on the road at Hollins today by a score of 59-48. The conference win improves the Royals to 9-9 on the season and 6-5 in ODAC play.

The women do not play again until a week from today on Saturday, January 26, at home against Guilford at 2:00pm. This game will be EMU Women’s Basketball Alumni Day including former players, coaches and several teams who will be recognized during halftime of the game.

It was a little bit of a slow start to begin the game for the Royals who were held to two free throws until the 6:43 mark when Lexi Dean (Elkton, Va./East Rockingham) made a layup to give EMU a 4-3 advantage. From there the Royals would hold the lead the remainder of the game. Dean made another shot and Emily McCombs (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) added a bucket as EMU increased their lead.

Hollins was able to shoot their way back within one point of the Royals after a made three pointer made it 15-14 at 4:15 in the second quarter. That score held for three possessions on both ends before Lindsey Krisak (Alexandria, Va./Thomas A. Edison) made a couple free throws to add some separation in the score.

EMU generated some momentum in the last minute of play in the first half. Dean blocked a Hollins shot attempt that transitioned into McCombs setting up Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) for a made three pointer. Following that play, Constance Komara (Harrisonburg, Va./Harrisonburg) pulled in a defensive rebound for a fast break play that had Krisak pass the ball back out to Delawder who drilled another three to put the Royals up 25-14 heading into halftime.

The Royals continued to add to the scoring in the second half. McCombs made back-to-back shots midway through the third quarter adding a jump shot then a three pointer to bring the Royals lead to 15. Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) added a three pointer of her own to give EMU their largest lead of the game at 18 with 2 minutes left in the quarter.

Hollins made some noise in the fourth quarter in one last effort to take the lead, but the Royals defense held Hollins from getting closer than six points despite scoring 23 points in the quarter. EMU made enough shots to counter Hollins and free throws down the stretch as they went on to take the victory.

As a team the Royals shot 35.2% (19-54) from the floor and 23.8% (5-21) from three. Hollins shot 25.0% (16-64) and 28.0% (7-25) behind the arc.

Dean, Delawder, and McCombs all finished with 13 points for the Royals. Delawder added nine rebounds and a block while making all of her shots on the day including going 3-3 from three point range. Dean had four blocks to add to her five rebounds and McCombs had six rebounds with two steals. Komara had four points and six rebounds off the bench.

Kayla Surles led Hollins in points with 18 and Keyazia Taylor had 12 rebounds.

