Women’s basketball: 2018-19 UVA single-game tickets on sale

Single-game tickets for UVA women’s basketball home games are now on sale through VirginiaSports.com. Tickets may be purchased by telephone or in-person through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

New this year for all regular-season home games, available reserved single-game tickets can be purchased for $8 in advance, online and via mobile devices, or for $10 at the John Paul Jones ticket office on game day. General admission single-game tickets are $5 in advance, online and via mobile devices or $8 at the John Paul Jones ticket office on game day. Courtside seats are $15.

The Cavaliers open the season at home on Friday, Nov. 9, hosting Mississippi State, a team that has been the national runner-up each of the last two seasons. Fan-favorite Red Panda will be also performing at halftime of the Nov. 9 game.

The annual Cavalier Classic Tournament will take place this year over Thanksgiving Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 24-25, and will feature Central Michigan, Chattanooga and Saint Louis. Field Trip Day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 20 featuring a special 11 a.m. start time when the Cavaliers host NC A&T. There are also eight home ACC contests against, Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame member Tina Thompson begins her first season at the helm of a team that advanced to the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Thompson is a two-time Olympic Games Gold Medalist (2004, 2008) and was the number-one pick in the inaugural 1997 WNBA draft, guiding the Houston Comets to the first four WNBA Championships (1997-2000). The nine-time WNBA All-Star was named one of the WNBA Top 15 Players of all time in 2011 and will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.

Thompson will be guiding a veteran squad led by junior guards Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) and Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) as well as 2018 All-ACC Defensive Team member, junior center Felicia Aiyeotan (Lagos, Nigeria).

How to Purchase Tickets

For more information or to purchase tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com, through the UVA Sports App or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

