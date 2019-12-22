Women’s Basketball: #15 Mississippi State defeats UVA, 72-59

UVA suffered a 72-59 loss to No. 15 Mississippi State on Saturday in the championship game of the Duel in the Desert tournament in Las Vegas.

Mississippi State (11-2) built up a double-digit lead in the first quarter, but the Cavaliers (5-6) came back to tie the game, 26-26, in the second quarter, before the Bulldogs answered with a 14-2 run to take a 40-30 advantage into halftime.

After Mississippi State outscored the Cavaliers 19-10 in the fourth quarter to build up a 23-point lead, Virginia was able to cut the deficit to 10 points with 2:39 remaining, but could not get any closer.

Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby led all scorers with a 21-point performance. Freshman guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas had a team-high seven rebounds. Rickea Jackson was one of four Bulldogs to finish in double figures, finishing with a team-high 17 points.

