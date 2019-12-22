Women’s Basketball: #15 Mississippi State defeats UVA, 72-59
UVA suffered a 72-59 loss to No. 15 Mississippi State on Saturday in the championship game of the Duel in the Desert tournament in Las Vegas.
Mississippi State (11-2) built up a double-digit lead in the first quarter, but the Cavaliers (5-6) came back to tie the game, 26-26, in the second quarter, before the Bulldogs answered with a 14-2 run to take a 40-30 advantage into halftime.
After Mississippi State outscored the Cavaliers 19-10 in the fourth quarter to build up a 23-point lead, Virginia was able to cut the deficit to 10 points with 2:39 remaining, but could not get any closer.
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby led all scorers with a 21-point performance. Freshman guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas had a team-high seven rebounds. Rickea Jackson was one of four Bulldogs to finish in double figures, finishing with a team-high 17 points.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.