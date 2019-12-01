Women’s Basketball: #11 UCLA takes down UVA in Cavalier Classic

#11 UCLA defeated UVA in the final of the Cavalier Classic on Sunday, 73-62.

The ‘Hoos (4-4) got 22 points and 10 rebounds from Jocelyn Willoughby and 16 points from Dominique Toussaint, but it was not enough.

Michaela Onyenwere led UCLA (7-0) with 27 points with 11 rebounds.

“I’m really proud of our kids,” UVA coach Tina Thompson said after the game. “We had back-to-back games where we played tough and played a whole bunch of minutes in a very short period of time. The consistent thing about who we are and what we do is that we continue to fight, so I appreciate that.”

