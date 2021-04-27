Women of Color Coalition endorses Jennifer McClellan for governor

Jennifer McClellan received the first official endorsement of the Women of Color Coalition, a national grassroots organizing group led by women of color first formed for the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign.

The coalition has about half a million members pledged to make phone calls, send text messages, write postcards, and knock on doors to make McClellan the first woman governor of Virginia and the first Black woman governor in U.S. history.

“Women of Color Coalition is proud to give Senator Jennifer McClellan our first official endorsement,” Women of Color Coalition Co-Executive Directors Rachel Green and Anne Shaw said. “We were a driving force that helped elect President Biden and Vice President Harris, and now, our coalition is all in to make Jenn the first Black woman governor in history.

“For over 15 years, Jenn has been a proven champion for women of color – from leading the charge to expand paid sick and family leave to expanding worker protections with the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights for care workers to expanding reproductive access for thousands of Virginians with the Reproductive Health Act. It’s time for a governor with the perspective of a woman of color and a working mom and the experience to get things done on day one, which is why the Women of Color Coalition is thrilled to mobilize behind Jenn McClellan.”

“I am proud and honored to receive the endorsement of the Women of Color Coalition,” McClellan said. “The Women of Color Coalition’s work mobilizing communities, organizing the grassroots, and reaching thousands of voters via calls, texts, and doors in the 2020 election played a major role in electing President Biden and Vice President Harris. Their support is a huge sign of the growing grassroots momentum behind my campaign to equitably rebuild our Commonwealth. For 15 years, I have been on the frontlines fighting for economic, health, and social policies that uplift women of color and families who have been left behind for far too long. That’s why I am so excited to have the Women of Color Coalition’s support as we make history this year.”

