Women for the Land program comes back to the Shenandoah Valley

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Natural Resources Conservation Service is partnering with the American Farmland Trust and the Shenandoah Valley and Headwaters Soil & Water Conservation Districts to bring two Women’s Learning Circle events to the Shenandoah Valley.

The set of three workshops will be held on successive Tuesdays in Verona and Wednesdays in Harrisonburg with a focus on linking participants to information and resources to make informed land management decisions.

February 26, March 5, and March 12

Virginia Farm Bureau, 23 Dick Huff Lane, Verona, VA

February 27, March 6, and March 13

Farm Credit of Virginias, 4646 S. Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA

Discussion topics will include conservation planning, available resources and services, and succession/estate planning. Participants will also see some of these concepts in action on a local farm tour.

More than 100 female landowners have participated in these by women for women networking events since 2015 with many attending the first graduate reunion in April 2018. Learn more about the program

The registration fee is $15 or $5 per session (includes meals). Register online.

Related Content

Shop Google