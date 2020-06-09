Woman reported missing Monday dead in car accident

A Craigsville woman who was reported missing Monday died in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County, according to Virginia State Police.

Desire G. Sherwood, 25, was driving a 2006 GMC Envoy south on Route 42 in Augusta Springs when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, went over an embankment, struck a tree and overturned onto its side.

Sherwood died at the scene, according to state police, who identified her as Desire G. Washington.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office had sent out a news release earlier in the day on Monday indicating that Sherwood and her two children, Grace Washington, 5, and Violet Washington, 1, had last been seen/heard from Sunday night at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Sherwood was supposed to be en route to her Craigsville home after dropping off a man at his Dayton home, according to the news release.

State police reported today that the accident involving Sherwood and her children occurred at 7:34 p.m. Monday.

Her children survived the crash, according to the VSP report.

A follow-up news release from the sheriff’s office late Monday had indicated that Sherwood and her children had been located, but had offered no further details.

