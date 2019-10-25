Woman missing since Tuesday sought in Augusta County

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. in the City of Staunton.

Meghan Lynn Mitchell, 27, is 5’4″, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen travelling in a 2006 light blue Kia Sorento, bearing Virginia registration UUS-3083.

She was last seen wearing a black dress with red and white accents.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

