Woman arrested in Waynesboro meth distribution case

Published Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 3:56 pm

Jessica Ann LopezA 32-year-old Fishersville woman, Jessica Ann Lopez, was arrested on Wednesday on meth distribution charges.

Lopez was taken into custody on Apple Tree Lane in Waynesboro at approximately 9:30 pm after a joint operation by the Waynesboro Police Special Operations Division and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) Task Force.

Lopez is the latest in a string of Waynesboro arrests involving a local methamphetamine smuggling ring that reaches from Mexico to Central Virginia. More arrests are pending.

