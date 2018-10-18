Woman arrested in Waynesboro meth distribution case

A 32-year-old Fishersville woman, Jessica Ann Lopez, was arrested on Wednesday on meth distribution charges.

Lopez was taken into custody on Apple Tree Lane in Waynesboro at approximately 9:30 pm after a joint operation by the Waynesboro Police Special Operations Division and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) Task Force.

Lopez is the latest in a string of Waynesboro arrests involving a local methamphetamine smuggling ring that reaches from Mexico to Central Virginia. More arrests are pending.

