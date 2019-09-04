Wolstenholme hired as softball assistant at Shenandoah

Shenandoah University softball coach Courtney Moyer announced Wednesday the addition of Erin Wolstenholme as assistant softball coach.

Wolstenholme, a former Cortland (N.Y.) State standout, comes to SU as the softball program’s first-ever full-time assistant after three seasons as head softball coach at Wells College in Aurora, New York.

Wolstenholme, who was a three-time NCAA Division III softball tournament participant at Cortland, was hired at Wells in December, 2016, to lead the restart of its program. She led the Express to nine wins in their first season of varsity play with eight of those victories coming versus NEAC opponents.

A 2015 Cortland grad, Wolstenholme also helped the Red Dragons to three SUNYAC championships during her career and was named named All-SUNYAC three times.

She completed her playing career ranked in the top-10 in program history in games played, home runs, and runs batted in. She also played four years of basketball at Cortland and served as team captain in that sport. At Wells, she was also an assistant basketball coach.

“One of the biggest advantages I saw with the Shenandoah job was the fact that the program had a full-time assistant,” Moyer, who started at SU on August 5, said.

“After speaking with all of the student-athletes, the first thing I did was begin to look to fill that position and Erin quickly rose to the top of the list of people I wanted to speak to about joining the program.

“Her playing experience is outstanding and the fact that she has been a head coach is a huge plus. I look forward to working with her to build the program into a contender for ODAC titles.”

Wolstenholme’s full-time position at Shenandoah was created through an NCAA matching grant. She will be involved in all aspects of the program and have a secondary responsibility within the athletic department as an athletic communications assistant.

