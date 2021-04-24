Wofford rallies with three in the eight, defeats VMI, 3-2, to take weekend series

Tyler Bradt gave VMI seven scoreless innings, but Wofford scored three runs in the eighth off the Keydet bullpen and held on for a 3-2 win on Saturday.

Bradt was masterful in his second start of the season, holding the Terriers to four hits, while striking out four and also walking four.

VMI took advantage of a Wofford error in the fourth to put two on the board. Trey Morgan scored on a Zac Morris sacrifice fly, and a Callen Nuccio single brought Justin Starke home.

Morgan, playing centerfield, had an outstanding diving catch in the top of the fifth with two runners on and two outs to keep the Terriers off the scoreboard. Catcher JT Inskeep gunned out two runners trying to steal in the game, keeping a Wofford running game in check that leads the SoCon in stolen bases by a large margin.

The game remained a 2-0 contest until Wofford plated three runs in the eighth. The Terriers took advantage of three walks and a hit batsman, scoring the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly.

Will Knight and Morris each hit doubles for VMI and Ryan Huffman tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Nolen Hester went 2-for-5 for Wofford (24-14/12-6), and the Terrier bullpen didn’t allow a hit in 3 1/3 innings. Clay Schwaner earned the win with 2 1/3 innings of work, and Dalton Rhadans closed out the ninth for his second save of the series.

The two teams split a doubleheader on Friday.

VMI (10-23/6-12) travels to VCU Tuesday for a non-conference game at 6:30 p.m.

