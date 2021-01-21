WMRA’s Books and Brews to highlight Blue Ridge Tunnel

WMRA’s Books & Brews will feature on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 3 p.m., Mary Lyons, author of The Blue Ridge Tunnel: A Remarkable Engineering Feat in Antebellum Virginia, joined by a small panel, discussing the history and use of the newly reopened Blue Ridge Tunnel and Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail system.

Panelists include:

The program will be available to attend through Zoom (registration link coming) and broadcast on Facebook Live through the WMRA Facebook page.

Signed copies of the books discussed are available now from Stone Soup Books, which include The Blue Ridge Tunnel, The Virginia Blue Ridge Railroad, and Slave Labor on Virginia’s Blue Ridge Railroad.

Shipping anywhere or pick-up in Waynesboro!

WMRA’s Books & Brews series is sponsored by Gaines Group Architects. The Gaines Group has offices in Charlottesville and Harrisonburg.

While this is a virtual gathering, we deeply appreciate our ongoing partnership with Pale Fire Brewing Company, and will return to holding our events at the taproom once it is safe to gather in person.

