W&M football upsets No. 16/20 Maine, 27-20

The William & Mary football team handed No. 16/20 Maine its first conference loss of the season with an exciting 27-20 Homecoming victory at Zable Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Although W&M (3-3, 2-2) trailed by a field goal at halftime, 17-14, it rallied back with three consecutive scoring drives and limited the Black Bears (4-3, 3-1) to just three points in the second half.

Also keying the Tribe’s victory were three interceptions, highlighted by linebacker Arman Jones’ 90-yard pick-six early in the second quarter.

After W&M knotted the score at 17-17 on Kris Hooper’s 36-yard field goal with 5:31 left in the third quarter, the Tribe took the lead for good when quarterback Ted Hefter connected on a 30-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Jalen Christian early in the fourth quarter.

W&M then extended the margin to 27-17 on its next possession with a 37-yard field goal by Hooper.

A 40-yard field goal by Maine’s Kenny Doak cut the lead to a touchdown with 6:47 remaining, but W&M held the Black Bears scoreless on its next two possessions to secure the impressive conference win.

Safety Isaiah Laster helped seal the win when he intercepted Maine’s Chris Ferguson at the W&M 20 with just 1:56 remaining before the Tribe ran out the clock.

