W&M Football home games to air on YurView VA

William & Mary Athletics and Cox Communications will continue a partnership that will allow Tribe fans to watch all W&M home football games for the 2019 season on the Cox Channel line-up.

Led by first-year head coach Mike London , W&M’s exciting home slate features six contests. In addition to non-conference matchups against Lafayette (Aug. 31) and Colgate (Sept. 14), the Tribe will host conference games versus Villanova (Oct. 5), James Madison (Oct. 19), Rhode Island (Nov. 9) and Towson (Nov. 16).

YurView will broadcast the W&M home football games in all Cox Virginia markets: Hampton Roads (channel 11), Fairfax (channel 74), Fredericksburg (channel 77) and Roanoke (channel 9).

Tribe fans outside the Cox viewing areas, as well as those interested in watching select Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) road games, may purchase a FloSports subscription. Eight W&M football games are currently included as part of the FloSports package – Lafayette, Colgate, Villanova, James Madison, Maine, Elon, Rhode Island and Towson.

A FloSports subscription is $12.50 per month or $95.88 per year ($7.99 per month) and provides access to more than 50 CAA football games, as well as special features.

Fans can watch the games live and via on-demand, while also getting other exclusive CAA content by becoming a monthly or annual PRO subscriber. Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network and fans can watch across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku, or Apple TV 4.

