W&L’s Weissman to give Anne and Edgar Basse Jr. Author Talk

Washington and Lee University’s Leyburn Library will host an author talk featuring Mudd Postdoctoral Ethics Fellow Jeremy Weissman on March 31 at 6 p.m.

Weissman will talk about his recent book, “The Crowdsourced Panopticon: Conformity and Control on Social Media.”

The event is free and open to the public to view online. Registration is required and can be accessed at tiny.cc/crowdsourcedpanopticon.

Weissman received his doctorate from the University of South Carolina in 2019. He earned his master’s degree in public policy from The George Washington University and his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Washington University in St. Louis. His current research is on the ethical, legal and social implications of emerging technologies, focusing on the erosion of privacy through new ubiquitous information and communication technologies.

An online description of Weissman’s book shares details behind his work: “Informed by critiques of conformity and mass media by some of the greatest philosophers of the past two centuries, as well as by a wide range of historical and empirical studies, Weissman helps shed light on what may happen when our lives are increasingly broadcast online for everyone all the time, to be judged by the global community.”

This talk is part of The Anne and Edgar Basse Jr. Author Talk Series and is presented by the Washington and Lee University Library, which showcases the creative and scholarly works produced by members of the university community.

During each installment of this series, typically held within Leyburn Library, a W&L author speaks about a recently published monographic work, fields audience questions and is available to sign copies of the discussed book.

Weissman’s talk is being conducted virtually because of COVID-19 restrictions.

