W&L’s Staniar Gallery presents ‘Profiled’ by Ken Gonzales-Day

Washington and Lee’s Staniar Gallery presents “Profiled,” a series of photographs by Ken Gonzales-Day.

The exhibit opened Monday, and the works will be on display through May 28, with a virtual artist talk on May 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Staniar Gallery is open to W&L community members only via swipe card access to Wilson Hall between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (seven days a week).

The exhibit can be accessed remotely through a virtual gallery tour, and the talk with Gonzales-Day will be held over Zoom. Links to both, which are free and open to the public, will be posted to the gallery’s website: my.wlu.edu/staniar-gallery/current-season/ken-gonzales-day.

In his “Profiled” project, artist and art historian Gonzales-Day has mined the collections of established museums such as J. Paul Getty and the Smithsonian, among others, photographing portrait busts exploring Western assumptions about beauty and human value through the material legacies of slavery, colonialism and white privilege.

Gonzales-Day is an internationally known artist based in Los Angeles, where he is a professor of art at Scripps College. His conceptual, research-based practice focuses on historically constructed systems of race and the limits of representational systems.

The Staniar Gallery is located on the second floor of Wilson Hall in Washington and Lee University’s Lenfest Center for the Arts.

For more information, call 540-458-8861.

