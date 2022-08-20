Washington and Lee’s Lenfest Center for the Arts to offer season tickets
Washington and Lee University’s Lenfest Center for the Arts has announced its 2022-23 season. For the first time ever, tickets for the entire season are available to buy online or at the box office in one transaction.
The season opens with a faculty recital with organist and W&L lecturer William McCorkle at 3 p.m. on Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Presbyterian Church located at 120 South Main St. The program, happening both in person and virtually, is titled “German Organ Music Across Four Centuries.”
To round out September, W&L will host the “Miami All Stars” on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Keller Theater. From cha-cha to tango, foxtrot to mambo and swing to salsa – along with dancers for Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s epic “Super Bowl LIV” halftime show – this wild and energetic group will electrify the stage with a superb company of world-class dancers in more than 20 costumes. The ticketed event is sponsored in part by the Class of 1964 Performing Arts Fund and the Pauline B. and Paul D. Pickens Fund for the Performing Arts.
To kick off October, experience a thrill with “Viva Momix” on the Keller stage at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. “Viva Momix” mixes traditional styles of fun and beauty in a two-act program that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The group combines athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, props and pure talent to create an entertaining, multimedia experience that will surprise and astonish. Each show features dancers manipulating their bodies and props in unique and astounding ways. The ticketed performance is sponsored in part by the Class of 1964.
Other events this year include W&L Dancers Create…,“Treasure Island,” the annual Holiday Pops show, the Thornetta Davis Band, “Beehive – The 60s Musical,” countless musical performances and much more.
For a full list of performances at the Lexington center, visit the current season page online at go.wlu.edu/currentseason.
To purchase a season ticket online, visit my.wlu.edu/lenfest-center or buy in-person at the Lenfest Box Office beginning Sept. 13.
The Lenfest Center for the Arts, home of the Department of Theater, Dance, and Film Studies and the Department of Music and Department of Art and Art History is a multi-use facility designed and equipped to accommodate a broad spectrum of the performing arts, including theater, musical theater, opera and operetta, choral and band music, dance and performance art in one energizing complex.