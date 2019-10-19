W&L’s Glasgow Endowment presents author Lauren K. Alleyne

Washington and Lee University presents a public reading by Lauren K. Alleyne, author of “Difficult Fruit” and “Honeyfish,” on Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. in Northen Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public, with books for sale following the event.

Alleyne is assistant director of the Furious Flower Poetry Center, editor-in-chief of the online literary publication, The Fight and The Fiddle, and associate professor of English at James Madison University.

Alleyne has presented her work throughout the U.S. and internationally at conferences and festivals. Her poetry, fiction and non-fiction have been widely published, and she has also contributed to several edited volumes, including “Resisting Arrest,” “Women of Resistance” and “The Mighty Stream: Poems in Celebration of Martin Luther King.”

“Alleyne’s new collection, “Honeyfish,” is a marvel,” said Lesley Wheeler, Henry S. Fox Professor of English at W&L. “In bearing witness to racist violence, these gorgeous poems also somehow manage to ‘celebrate the resilience and persistence of beauty and love,’ as David Mura puts it. It’s no wonder her work is attracting so many accolades.”

The talk is sponsored by Glasgow Endowment, and the lecture is co-sponsored by the Center for Poetics Research. Organizers will collect optional donations, at the event, of non-perishable food or money for the Rockbridge Area Relief Association.

