W&L hosts free screening of documentary ‘Intimate Violence’

Washington and Lee University will host a public screening of “Intimate Violence” on Thursday at 7 p.m.

This original film is produced and directed by W&L assistant professor of theater Stephanie Sandberg and Nolan Zunk ’22.

The 102-minute documentary weaves together survivor stories with expert interviews to closely examine the current state of domestic violence in America. The film covers not only traditional domestic situations, but also violence between same-sex couples and family violence.

The screening is free and open to the public to view online at livestream.com/wlu/intimate-violence.

A discussion with the documentary’s creators will follow the film on Zoom, and participants can watch online by visiting my.wlu.edu/lenfest-center/intimate-violence.

“One of the huge issues is the silence that surrounds this topic,” Sandberg said. “It’s happening everywhere, and it crosses race lines, class lines and geographic lines. Every single part of human life is touched by this issue, and we haven’t really found adequate ways to address the violence.”

