W&L hosts 2021 Glasgow distinguished writer-in-residence Heid Erdrich

Washington and Lee University will host poet and artist Heid Erdrich as the university’s 2021 Glasgow distinguished writer-in-residence for a public reading on Monday at 6 p.m.

The talk is free and open to the public to view online at go.wlu.edu/Erdrich.

Erdrich is the author of seven collections of poetry. Her writing has won fellowships and awards from the National Poetry Series, Native Arts and Cultures Foundation, McKnight Foundation, Minnesota State Arts Board, Bush Foundation and other organizations. She has twice won a Minnesota Book Award for poetry. Erdrich edited the 2018 anthology “New Poets of Native Nations” from Graywolf Press. Her most recent poetry collection is “Little Big Bully.”

Erdrich has also curated dozens of art exhibits focused on Native American artists. In 2016, she was a contributing artist to the Creative City Challenge award-winning public art project “Wolf and Moose” by Chris Lutter-Gardella. Erdrich has also written plays produced by Pangea World Theater in Minneapolis. She performs her poetry across the country and collaborates regularly with musicians, visual artists and dancers.

Erdrich grew up in North Dakota and is Ojibwe enrolled at Turtle Mountain.

