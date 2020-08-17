Wittman urges Treasury to fully support USPS operations

Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA) today sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to ensure that timely and reliable mail service continues during a period of increased scrutiny of the United States Postal Service.

“Recently, I have heard from a significant number of constitutes across the First Congressional District reporting delayed mail services,” Wittman wrote, “impacting critical shipments of medications, harming businesses and casting doubt on the USPS preparedness to handle the expected increased number of absentee votes by mail during the upcoming general election. … I would encourage you to continue to work with Postmaster General DeJoy to ensure reliable and sustainable mail service, vital to so many Virginians.”

This letter follows Wittman’s recent request to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam for a joint briefing between USPS and the Virginia Department of Elections to address concerns about the level of preparedness as the United States nears the November election.

