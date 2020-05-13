Wittman requests more funding, attention for Virginia nursing homes

Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) is requesting that more direct relief funds be allocated to our nation’s nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities as they take care of patients suffering from COVID-19.

“Throughout the ongoing fight against COVID-19 in our nation, nursing homes have been at the front line and have, unfortunately, seen some of the greatest impact of this deadly disease,” said Wittman. “As a former public health official, I know that the battle against this virus is not yet finished and I believe strongly that we must provide the necessary resources for nursing homes to combat the Coronavirus and its effects. I will continue to call on my colleagues in Washington, as well as members of the administration to ensure that our nation’s seniors and those that are taking care of them during these difficult times are adequately funded and equipped to end our fight against the Coronavirus.”

Wittman has requested that $10 billion be directed to nursing homes that have a significant presence of the virus in their facilities, as well as COVID-19 hot spots in our country.

