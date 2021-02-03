Wittman opposes ‘partisan budget reconciliation’

Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA-01) issued the following statement on the ongoing congressional budget reconciliation process.

“After months of calling for unity, I was optimistic we would have a chance to work on the budget in a bipartisan manner. But bipartisanship is a two-way street, requiring we work together to find common ground for the better good. From what we’ve seen of budget reconciliation thus far, it appears those calls for unity were really calls for conformity. Working across party lines should not require we abandon our principles in the process.

“We can absolutely work across party lines on budget reform, additional pandemic relief, and speed COVID-19 vaccination distribution. But that can’t happen when Republicans are entirely cut out of the process. By unilaterally advancing this shell budget, House Democrats are denying half the nation a say in how we spend their money.

“While I’m disappointed by how House Democrats have handled this process thus far, I’m going to continue doing everything I can to give those I represent the voice they deserve in this process. I sincerely hope House Democrats begin to recognize that every American deserves a say in this process, even those with whom they may disagree.”

