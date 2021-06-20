Wittman named chair of Suburban Caucus Infrastructure Task Force

Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA-01) was named chairman of the House Suburban Caucus Better Infrastructure for our Future Task Force.

The Suburban Caucus’s mission is to formulate a federal policy agenda that positively affects the everyday lives of suburban America. By working with members of the House of Representatives who are invested in the success and growth of suburban America, the Caucus will bring together the best ideas of its members into an agenda for the future.

“A robust, but targeted investment in American infrastructure is necessary to reach our economic potential,” Wittman said. “This is especially true for the commuters of suburban America, who rely on our infrastructure to get to and from work each day. As a daily commuter representing the worst traffic hot spot in the nation, I fully understand the daily challenges posed by congestion. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to reach a workable, focused deal to ease traffic congestion and provide the foundation for America’s economic recovery.”

Suburban Caucus Task Force Chairs

Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) – Better Infrastructure for our Future

Congressman French Hill (AR-02) – Preparing Families for the Future

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (IN-02) – Safety and Stability

Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02)- Promises Made, Commitments Earned

