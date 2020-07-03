Wittman introduces Long Bridge Act of 2020 to reduce road congestion

Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA01) and Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA08) this week introduced the Long Bridge Act of 2020.

Congressmembers Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Gerry Connolly (D-VA11), Bobby Scott (D-VA03), Jennifer Wexton (D-VA10), Ben Cline (R-VA06), Morgan Griffith (R-VA09), Elaine Luria (D-VA02), and Anthony Brown (D-MD04) co-led this legislation.

“An important component to reducing traffic congestion in Northern Virginia is commuter rail. Long Bridge, which spans the Potomac River between Virginia and Washington, D.C., is a critical gateway between southeast and northeast rail networks that carries all Amtrak, Virginia Railway Express, and CSX traffic,” Wittman said. “Constituents in my district rely on the services of Amtrak and the VRE to commute throughout Washington, DC, Northern Virginia, and Fredericksburg. The current Long Bridge structure is the primary constraint limiting VRE’s ability to operate more passenger trains which could significantly reduce traffic in Northern Virginia and help with the commutes of First District residents.

“That is why I introduced the Long Bridge Act of 2020: a new Long Bridge will ease congestion along the I-95 corridor and cut down on the commuter travel time that plagues many VA-01 residents. The construction of a separate passenger-only bridge will allow freight to move more freely from the Port of Virginia, taking thousands of large trucks off of Virginia roadways. I appreciate the support from Representative Beyer, my fellow colleagues in the House, and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.”

The Long Bridge Act of 2020 allows the National Park Service (NPS) to convey and authorize necessary federal property for the construction of a new commuter rail and pedestrian bridge spanning the Potomac.

A new Long Bridge is crucial to continued economic growth and enhanced mobility in Virginia. It will also increase the capacity of the rail network for the Port of Virginia, where 37 percent of goods move in and out by rail.

The First District includes the I-95 Corridor in Prince William and Stafford counties, and the City of Fredericksburg, which includes the worst traffic hot spot in the nation, and extends down to the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, which includes some of the most neglected rural roads and bridges in Virginia. Addressing the congestion issue along the I-95 corridor is essential to improving transportation in the region.

