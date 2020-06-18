Wittman hosts virtual Service Academy Day information session during COVID-19 pandemic

Published Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020, 12:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Congressman Rob Wittman hosted a virtual Academy Day for students across Virginia’s First Congressional District who are interested in attending one of the five United States Service Academies: United States Military Academy at West Point, United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy, and the United States Coast Guard Academy.

“Our nation’s youth are our future,” said Wittman, R-Va. “And I applaud all students across our area and throughout the country who are interested in serving our nation through attending one of our premier service academies. My goal for students in our region is to promote enrollment, employment, and enlistment. Enrollment in higher education, employment in fulfilling careers, or enlistment in the United States military. It is an honor to host these informational seminars each year, and I am proud we are still able to provide this opportunity even in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I will continue to work to provide opportunities to young people in VA-01, and look forward to receiving this year’s applications to the five service academies.”

The full meeting can be viewed here

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments