Wittman hosts Community Broadband Field Seminar in Lancaster

Published Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019, 4:05 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) hosted his second Community Broadband Field Seminar in Lancaster County as an opportunity for underserved and unserved communities and neighborhoods within the area to learn more about the funding and resources available at the state and federal levels to help bring broadband to their citizens.

He has served as a leader in both Virginia and in Congress to close the digital divide and bring broadband to the unserved populations of America. Whether through his leadership as a Co-Chair of the House Rural Broadband Caucus or on the First District Rural Broadband Task Force, Congressman Wittman has made broadband expansion a top priority.

“For me, the issue of rural broadband dates back more than 20 years to my time on Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors,” said Wittman. “Demand for high speed broadband has never been greater; closing the digital divide is the key to lifting up countless communities and populations in unserved areas. While Congress has made great strides in tackling this issue, more can and should be done. I am hosting these seminars to provide an important opportunity for localities to learn the resources available to them and to make broadband access a reality for these communities.”

As part of his continued efforts on this issue, Congressman Wittman brought in representatives from the Governor’s Chief Broadband Advisor’s office to the area to provide a briefing on the state broadband grant program, the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, and other state and federal agency broadband funding programs. The briefing served as an opportunity for representatives from the Governor’s Chief Broadband Advisor’s office to discuss their broadband digital toolkit, which serves as an all-encompassing resource to better inform communities about the resources available on applying for broadband expansion funding and best steps to take to better position themselves for state and federal funding.

Attendees included Evan Feinman, Governor’s Chief Broadband Advisor; Courtney Dozier, Governor’s Deputy Chief Broadband Advisor; Kyle Rosner, Governor’s Broadband Policy Specialist; Members of the Lancaster County Broadband Advisory Committee; State Sen. Ryan McDougle; Del. Margaret Ransone; and Jack Larson, Lancaster County Board of Supervisors.

The meeting was attended by local residents, state and local elected officials, and representatives from the Governor’s office.

Related





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.