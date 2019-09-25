Wittman environmental priorities pass out of committee

Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) had three of his bipartisan bills pass out of the Natural Resources Committee: the National Fish Habitat Conservation Through Partnerships Act, the North American Wetlands Conservation Extension Act, and the Keep America’s Waterfronts Working Act.

These three bills work to increase conservation of fish habitat and wetlands, as well as preserve our working waterfronts. Congressman Wittman is committed to getting real results for the First District. This is one of the many ways Congressman Wittman is working across the aisle and preserving our environment for future generations.

“Today was a big day,” Wittman said. “Healthy waterways and fish populations are absolutely critical to providing clean water and sustainable fisheries. Today my legislation, HR 1747, passed by voice vote out of the Natural Resource Committee. HR 1747 will increase transparency, put power back in the hands of stakeholders, and require accountability to Congress which will ensure taxpayer dollars go further to conserve fish habitat. I’m also thrilled to see two other pieces of legislation I have introduced with my colleagues pass out of committee today. These bills take important steps towards better conserving our wetlands and preserving our working waterfronts. I want to thank my colleagues for their support today and I hope all three pieces of legislation will be considered on the House floor very soon.”

HR 1747, the National Fish Habitat Conservation Through Partnerships Act, codifies National Fish Habitat Partnerships, an initiative that aims to achieve measurable habitat conservation results through strategic partnerships that lead to better fish habitat conditions and increased fishing opportunities. Congressman Wittman authored and is the lead sponsor of this legislation.

HR 925, the North American Wetlands Conservation Extension Act (NAWCA), authorizes $60 million per year for wetlands conservation from 2020 to 2024. The North American Wetlands Conservation Act works to reduce wetlands disappearance by leveraging federal investment to raise contributions from private organizations like landowners, businesses, and state and local governments that support conservation grants. Congressman Wittman is an original cosponsor.

HR 3596, the Keep America’s Waterfronts Working Act, would establish a Working Waterfront Grant Program that would provide matching, competitive grants to coastal states. The grants would go toward preserving and expanding access to coastal waters for commercial fishing, recreational guiding, aquaculture, boat building, and other water-dependent businesses. Congressman Wittman is an original cosponsor.