Wittman cosponsors legislation to impose sanctions Against Turkey

Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) joined 90 of his colleagues to introduce legislation that seeks to impose sanctions against Turkey in response to its military offensive actions against Kurdish forces in Syria.

“Congress must act to limit the potential catastrophic impact of this aggression,” Wittman said. “This bloodshed must stop – if Turkey decides to continue on with these violent actions, then they must face the consequences associated with their aggression. The United States should remain an important presence in the region to maintain stability; we simply cannot allow our gains in suppressing terror to be undone.”

