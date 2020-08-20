Wittman accepts invitations to two general election debates

Congressman Rob Wittman announced his acceptance to two general election debates in the First District leading up to Election Day on Nov. 3.

This announcement follows a letter he sent to his Democratic opponent, Qasim Rashid, on June 24, inviting him to participate in two debates during this election cycle.

Wittman accepted the first debate on July 24 and the second debate on Aug. 5.

“I believe it is important to offer constituents of the First District an opportunity to hear our competing visions for the future presented side-by-side and in our own words as they prepare to cast their ballots in November,” Wittman said. “That is why I am honored to accept invitations to two debates hosted by well-established members and organizations in our First District community this election cycle. These debates will offer my opponent and me the best opportunity to present voters with a fact-based, civil discussion on competing ideas.”

First Congressional District Criminal Justice Forum and Debate

Host: The Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m.

Contact Mike Harvey at mharvey@rrcja.org for more information.

First Congressional District Debate

Hosts: Legislative Action Committee of the Student Government Association at University of Mary Washington, University of Mary Washington College Republicans, University of Mary Washington Young Democrats, Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, Free Lance-Star

Date: Monday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.

Contact Lisa Chinn Marvashti at lchinn@umw.edu for more information.

To find out more information on when, where and how to cast your ballot, visit elections.virginia.gov.

