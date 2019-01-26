With Good Reason shares the immigrant experience in latest episode

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

With Good Reason, a radio show and podcast produced by Virginia Humanities, releases “New Virginians.”

“New Virginians: 1619-2019 & Beyond,” an exhibit at The Library of Virginia in Richmond, features oral histories and photographs recorded by Pat Jarrett (Virginia Humanities). In the exhibit, immigrants share their personal stories of how they journeyed from Central and South America, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the former Soviet Republics to make Virginia their new home.

David Bearinger (Virginia Humanities) introduces excerpts from the interviews and discusses the complexity of the immigrant and refugee experience. “Many people do come here to better themselves economically. That’s very common,” Bearinger said. “But there are a lot of reasons why people come here and so it’s important not to be too categorical.”

Later in the episode, Maureen Fitzgerald (William & Mary) speaks about lessons learned from the Irish immigrant experience and Cindy Hahamovitch (University of Georgia) compares the history and experience of guest workers in the United States to other countries.