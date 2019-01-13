With Good Reason releases episode on health, safety with tips especially for children

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

With Good Reason, a radio show and podcast produced by Virginia Humanities, releases “Keeping Kids Healthy.”

In this episode:

Amy Best (George Mason University) studies kids’ eating habits and says that part of getting them to make the right food choices means understanding what kids like about bad food.

Bob O’Connor (UVA Health) discusses new guidelines that suggest young people should return to normal activity as soon as possible after a concussion.

Justin Owens (Virginia Tech) talks about a website he helped put together that arms parents and ride-share drivers with more info about using car seats.

Later in the show, hear from Francis Bush who started running late in life and has now completed more than 60 marathons and from Corey Hewson (University of Mary Washington), a women’s soccer coach who shares advice for new runners and those training for a half-marathon.

“Keeping Kids Healthy,” is available today. Find it on local public radio , on popular podcatchers including Apple Podcasts and Google and on With Good Reason’s website . With Good Reason publishes weekly and is available for free.

Related

Subscribe Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined. Click here!

News From Around the Web

Shop Google