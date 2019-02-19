With Good Reason looks at recent scientific breakthroughs, pending developments

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

With Good Reason, a radio show and podcast produced by Virginia Humanities, releases “The Human Ecosystem.”

In this episode:

Dr. Thomas Platts-Mills (University of Virginia) discusses his work around sudden meat allergy and its cause – tick bites.

sudden meat allergy and its cause – tick bites. Jesse Kirkpatrick (George Mason University) is interested in CRISPR technology and how it could be used to enhance or harm the environment around us.

Hannes Schniepp (William and Mary) studies poisonous brown recluse spiders to learn how their incredibly strong silk is made and how humans might try to replicate it.

Jennifer Martin (Thomas Nelson Community College) says the strange fish washing up on the shores of Japan could be harbingers of another tsunami.

“The Human Ecosystem,” is available now. Find it on local public radio , on popular podcatchers including Apple Podcasts and Google and on With Good Reason’s website . With Good Reason publishes weekly and is available for free.

About Virginia Humanities

Virginia Humanities connects people and ideas to explore the human experience and inspire cultural engagement. As the state humanities council, Virginia Humanities reaches millions in its estimated annual audience through festivals, grants, fellowships, digital initiatives, teacher institutes, radio programs, podcasts, apprenticeships, and school programs. Headquartered at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia Humanities endeavors to serve Virginians in every corner of the Commonwealth. To learn more visit VirginiaHumanities.org .

Related Content

Shop Google