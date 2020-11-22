Wintertide: Support Highland County businesses, enjoy Winter Vendor Market

Published Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, 9:58 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Wintertide will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, in Highland County, featuring a drive-through visit with Santa, Winter Vendor Market, local shopping and specials, and holiday displays and lights.

Wintertide is brought to you by The Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Santa Claus will take time out of his busy schedule to swing by The Highland Center in Monterey from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19, you may visit Santa outdoors at the pavilion at The Highland Center safely from your car or at a safe distance – the choice is yours.

If you do not wish to get out of the car, you may slowly drive by and wave at Santa. If you would like to get out of your car to visit Santa, one of Santa’s helpers will instruct you with what to do at a safe distance. Only one family will be allowed out of their car at a time, and participants are asked to follow directions and designated area spaces and adhere to COVID-19 precautions for everyone’s safety.

There will also be a mailbox set up Dec. 5-23 for anyone who would like to mail a letter to Santa.

The Highland Center’s Winter Vendor Market returns for two days to provide shopping opportunities with locals for all types of gifts and crafts, including maple syrup, candles, handmade sewn items, baked goods, jewelry, soaps and much more.

The market runs from noon- 6p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. A facemask will be required, and six-foot social distancing will be in effect.

If you are interested in participating as a vendor or have questions, call The Highland Center at 540-468-1922.

Local stores and restaurants will be open throughout the day, some with various specials and discounts. Check out the full list and schedule at www.highlandcounty.org by clicking on “Wintertide” under the “Events” tab.

The Highland County community is also invited to add a snowman theme to your holiday decorating this year. Place a snowman, snowwoman or entire snowfamily in your decorating plans to give residents and visitors some additional fun to look at all around the county.

Though there will be no formal tree lighting ceremony at the Monterey Courthouse, the lights of the Christmas trees there will be turned on at 6 p.m. each night to remain on for the remainder of the season.

Related

Comments