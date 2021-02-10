Winter weather back in Shenandoah Valley: VDOT advises caution

A mixture of snow, sleet and ice is falling in the Shenandoah Valley this afternoon. All travel in the Shenandoah Valley region should be planned around forecasted inclement weather.

Pavement temperatures throughout the Staunton District are above freezing, but bridges, overpasses and culverts can freeze first. The VDOT Staunton District will not pretreat roads for this storm due to forecasted rain.

VDOT Staunton District crews and contractors will treat roads as needed. However drivers need to be alert for changing travel conditions and be prepared to alter their route as necessary. Drivers should make extra space between themselves and surrounding vehicles and drive defensively. All travelers should wear a seatbelt.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

