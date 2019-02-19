Winter Storm Warning in effect tonight, Wednesday

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Waynesboro-Augusta County area in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Total snow accumulations of 4-6 inches are forecast, with additional ice accumulations of a tenth to two-tenths of an inch possible.

Snow will overspread the Central Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia late this evening, and mix with and change to sleet and freezing rain Wednesday morning.

The weather should impact travel, and there are also concerns about ice accumulations causing power outages.

Related Content

Shop Google