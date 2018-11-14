Winter Storm Warning in effect for local area

Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County are under a Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for 1-4 inches of snow and ice in the range of two-tenths to three-tenths of an inch.

The Warning period runs from 1 a.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures are forecast to dip below freezing around 3 a.m. and remain below freezing through the late-afternoon hours.

