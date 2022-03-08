Winter storm debris removal in high gear in Central Virginia

VDOT debris removal contractors are now hauling off an unprecedented amount of toppled trees and broken branches left behind from the winter storm of Jan. 3.

The Culpeper District estimates the amount of woody debris that needs to be removed from within the state right of way will exceed 600,000 cubic yards of waste. To date, crews calculate they have removed 318,000 cubic yards. The derecho that swept across Virginia in 2012 downed about 120,000 cubic yards of debris and pales in comparison.

The trucks and trailers used to clear the debris can each hold about 45 cubic yards of waste. So the entire operation is expected to take more than 13,000 loads to clear the fallen trees, limbs and other storm damage littering the roadsides in the Culpeper District.

The work to remove debris began during the height of the storm. The heavy, wet snow fell at an intense rate, blanketing roads and toppling trees. Plows moved in to clear snow while “cut and toss” crews, armed with chainsaws, moved trees and branches out of the paths of drivers.

Once the weather cleared, VDOT began aggressive action to assess the amount of debris the storm left in its wake. But continued wintry weather forced a pivot, once again, to snow removal and “cut and toss” activities.

With the storms past and spring on the horizon, crews are working to complete clearing Interstate 64, between mile marker 105 and 147, from Crozet east to Goochland County. Drivers on I-64 should be aware of daily left lane closures both eastbound and westbound, and slow down when approaching the work zones and follow traffic controls.

The tree removal contractors are also working on primary and secondary roads in Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, and Orange counties which received the bulk of the damage. Meanwhile, VDOT crews are also removing debris from secondary and primary roads in their areas.

The Culpeper District estimates the contractors teams will wrap up interstate work during the next two weeks, weather pending. The crews, including VDOT maintenance crews, will continue operations on primary routes, secondary roads and neighborhood streets with an approximate end date of June 1.

VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.