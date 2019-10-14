Winter squash season lasts well into December

Published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, 7:13 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

It may be fall, but winter squash season has begun, according to gardening expert Jim Hankins.

Most varieties can be stored for months, instead of days like their summer squash cousins. Although technically a fruit, squash usually is prepared and served as a vegetable.

“The term winter squash means that it is a produce that will keep until the wintertime; not something raised in the winter,” explained Hankins, executive director of the Fauquier Education Farm.

Hankins offered growing tips for winter squash on an episode of “From the Ground Up,” a gardening segment on Real Virginia, the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s weekly television program. It can be viewed at bit.ly/2lOEN0s.

Hankins noted that gardeners should let winter squash vines start to die back before harvesting. “Because this is a squash that is going to be stored for months, you want it to get that really rich brown or tan color. Butternut squash shouldn’t still be green or still have streaks on it. Then it will store a whole lot better.”

More than a dozen varieties of winter squash are grown and readily available this time of year. In 2018 Hankins grew spaghetti, carnival, butternut, acorn, cushaw and delicate squash varieties.

Whether you raise winter squash yourself or purchase it for eating later in the year, Hankins suggested storing it carefully.

“You want to keep them out of direct sunlight, cool and dry. Don’t put them in your refrigerator; they’ll just mold there,” he warned. “Put them in a cabinet out of direct sunlight, and they’ll keep for months.”









Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Subscribe Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.









Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

Comments