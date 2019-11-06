Winter is coming: And VDOT is ready

Published Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, 4:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

While most in Virginia were enjoying extended summer weather, VDOT has been making plans for snow. Staffing, equipment and materials are in place and ready to go once winter makes an entrance.

“Our top priority is to keep motorists safe,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “The Commonwealth has a complex network of roads and bridges, and we prepare year-round to keep Virginia moving when winter weather arrives. Our crews are trained, experienced and equipped to get the job done when those first flakes fall.”

Readiness Resources On-Deck for Winter

$205 million set aside for winter weather

More than 2,500 VDOT crew members and additional contractors available for snow removal statewide

More than 12,100 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders

Nearly 700,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.4 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine

VDOT Plows: Online Snowplow Tracker

Across the state, if snow reaches two inches or more, VDOT activates an online snowplow tracking map. VDOT trucks are equipped with automatic vehicle location technology and can be monitored on the tracker during snow-removal operations.

When Snowflakes Fall: Be Prepared

During winter, it is important to regularly monitor weather forecasts and have a winter weather driving plan ahead of time. When inclement weather arrives, motorists are encouraged to visit 511virginia.org or call 511 for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions before travel.

For More Information

Related

Comments