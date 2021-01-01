 

Winning numbers announced: Virginia Lottery creates four $1Million winners

Published Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, 3:03 pm

New Year’s Millionaire RaffleThe winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The question now is: Who has those four $1 million winning tickets?

The $1 million winners are:

  • Ticket #151989 (bought at Sheetz, 2016 South Main Street, Farmville)
  • Ticket #325475 (bought at 7-Eleven, 13360 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge)
  • Ticket #399189 (bought at 7-Eleven, 3673 Virginia Beach, Boulevard, Virginia Beach)
  • Ticket #426685 (bought at Royal Farms, 5301 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg)

Six additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:

  • Ticket #202728 (bought at Food Lion, 425-A Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson)
  • Ticket #272453 (bought at 7-Eleven, 7077 George Washington Mem. Hwy., Gloucester)
  • Ticket #291119 (bought at Sheetz, 9401 Amberdale Drive, North Chesterfield)
  • Ticket #403434 (bought at Mt. Hill Mini Mart, 1836 South Boston Road, Danville)
  • Ticket #436534 (bought at 7-Eleven, 4464 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach)
  • Ticket #450205 (bought at Darden’s Country Store, 16249 Bowling Green Road, Smithfield)

Another 500 tickets each win $500.  Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website: www.valottery.com.


