Wings & Wheels to add second day for more Warbird rides

Published Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Commemorative Air Force Capital Wing is hosting a Wings and Wheels show at the Culpeper Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, and adding an additional “Warbirds Rides Showcase” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.

The events, which entry is free to the public, car show entries are available for $25 presale or $30 day-of-event.

Additionally, there is a unique opportunity to have your car photographed with the WWII TBM Avenger “Doris Mae” for $40 and spots are limited.

The car show is open to all makes and models of vehicles with check-in beginning at 9 a.m. and gates opening at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Judging will begin at 2 p.m. and winners announced at 3 p.m. with the awarding of prizes in 10 categories.

Car show entries can be purchased in advance by visiting Eventbrite and searching “Culpeper Wings and Wheels” or at the following link: culpeper_wings_wheels_2020.eventbrite.com

Aircraft rides in the WWII TBM-3E ‘Avenger’ “Doris Mae,” L-5 ‘Sentinel’ “Gayle Ann,” and an N2S-4 ‘Stearman’ are available for sale on August 16 but are selling out quickly. After initially posting a one-day event to the CAF Capital Wings Facebook page advertising rides for Aug. 15, all available seats sold out in only three days after the event had been viewed by more than 11,000 people in the National Capital Region.

To purchase aircraft rides, visit forms.gle/nzHcNfDUhr32PKhf9

A seat in the L-5 ‘Sentinel’ costs $89 for a 20-minute ride and $109 for 30 minutes, while rides in the N2S-4 ‘Stearman’ for 20 minutes costs $169 and $249 for 30 minutes. Each of these aircraft is limited to one rider at a time.

The TBM ‘Avenger’ seats two riders at a time, in either the observer position or rear turret seat, at the cost of $899 for the “greenhouse” observer seat (behind the pilot) or $549 for the gun turret seat. Additionally, the TBM ‘Avenger’ can be purchased by one person for $1,349 for a 45-minute flight.

For frequently asked questions regarding flight requirements, check-in times, cancellations and changes, visit the Eventbrite link or contact the Capital Wing Operations at (540) 402-1818.

There will also be opportunities for the public to participate in Science, Technology, Education and Math (STEM) events, experience a hands-on Martin B-26 ‘Marauder’ gunners’ turret, hear historical lectures on the wings various aircraft, and view World War II relics in the museum.

Also appearing at the Wings and Wheels Show will be the ‘Cruisin for Heroes,’ a local classic car group that’s dedicated to supporting the Fisher House Foundation. The Fisher House Foundation is a non-profit organization that builds comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. The homes are located on military bases and VA medical centers around the world.

Recognizing the lack of large airshows this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the CAF Capital Wing wanted to allow residents in the National Capital Region to get out of the house for a day of WWII Warbirds flying overhead while taking in the sights of antiques, classics, exotics, and modern-day vehicles.

This is the second event for the CAF Capital Wing, whose mission is to honor those who have served, educate the public, and inspire the next generation of aviators.

The next CAF Capital Wing Warbird Showcase stop will be at Hanover County Municipal Airport in Ashland, Aug. 22-23.

Advanced Warbird rides can be purchased at forms.gle/3rybZNU2xf7sYaQk7.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments