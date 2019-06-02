Wings and Wheels 4 PAWS set for Saturday, June 8

The Fluvanna County Radio Control Flying Club will host the fourth annual Wings and Wheels 4 PAWS: Car Show and Model Aviation Extravaganza on Saturday, June 8.

The event will be held at the club’s field adjacent to the Fluvanna County Landfill about five miles west of Fork Union on Virginia Route 6.

WW4PAWS is a fundraiser that will benefit the Fluvanna SPCA (www.fspca.org), Peaceful Passings Senior Animal Rescue (www.peacefulpassings.org), Green Dogs Unleashed (www.greendogsunleashed.org) and Caring for Creatures (www.caringforcreatures.org) animal rescues in Fluvanna County. The rain date will be Saturday June 15th.

WW4PAWS will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2018’s third annual Wings and Wheels 4 PAWS drew 400 people, 63 cars, 25 model aviation pilots from across the state, and raised $5,100 for the beneficiaries.

The major elements of WW4PAWS include the following:

A judged car show – Entrants will compete in nine classes for 1 st and 2 nd place trophies, a People’s Choice Award, and the Best in Show Award.

– Entrants will compete in nine classes for 1 and 2 place trophies, a People’s Choice Award, and the Best in Show Award. Model Aviation Extravaganza – Static displays and all kinds of aerial activities including fixed wing, helicopters, drone racing, First Person View demonstrations, trainer opportunities, and more will be ongoing throughout the day.

– Static displays and all kinds of aerial activities including fixed wing, helicopters, drone racing, First Person View demonstrations, trainer opportunities, and more will be ongoing throughout the day. Full size airplane flyover (subject to weather and aircraft availability)

(subject to weather and aircraft availability) Meet the Beneficiaries – These wonderful animal welfare organizations will be on hand with information, perhaps adoption events, and more.

– These wonderful animal welfare organizations will be on hand with information, perhaps adoption events, and more. Vendors

Great lunch courtesy of Charlottesville’s Wahoo BBQ, donations requested

donations requested Live music from the 2 Wishes duo

from the Clogging demonstrations by the Skyline Country Cloggers

by the Monster Wheels Bounce House from Super Fun Inflatables

from Huge raffle – Many great prizes donated by local businesses.

– Many great prizes donated by local businesses. Live Remote Radio Broadcast –7 CYK Country Radio, a member station in the Monticello Media Radio Group, will do a live remote radio broadcast during the event.

Public admission will be a modest $10 per carload. All proceeds will be donated to the beneficiaries. So please mark your calendars and plan to attend Wings and Wheels 4 PAWS – it will be THE place to be Saturday, June 8. For more information, including approximate schedule, FAQ’s, and map and directions to the event site, please visit www.wingsandwheels4paws.org, and follow Wings and Wheels 4 PAWS on Facebook.

The FCRCFC was founded in 2000 and consists of about 30 members, some of whom have been involved in model aviation for 50 years or more. To learn more please visit the club website at www.fcrcfc.org.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google