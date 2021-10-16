Wine sales up 7.4 percent last year: State marks 33rd annual Virginia Wine Month

Gov. Ralph Northam is inviting wine lovers to celebrate Virginia Wine Month this October and toast the industry’s growth.

Virginia wine sales grew by 7.4 percent for fiscal year 2021.

Virginia consistently ranks within the top 10 wine regions in the United States, generating more than $1.37 billion in economic impact and more than 8,200 jobs for the Commonwealth. More than 330 wineries call Virginia home.

“Our unique wines reflect the beauty, grace, and hard work of Virginia,” Northam said. “I encourage everyone to celebrate Virginia Wine Month and support the many winemakers who make our Commonwealth an epicenter for world-class wines.”

“With over 300 wineries in the Commonwealth, Virginia’s wine industry continues to be a growing economic sector of agriculture and tourism,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “Whether it is during Virginia wine month, celebrating with a Harvest Party, or supporting a local winery, I hope that Virginia wine fans will join me and raise a glass to our expressive and one-of-a-kind wines.”

Virginians are encouraged to host a Harvest Party this weekend to celebrate Virginia-grown food and wine. Virginia’s chefs and winemakers will be highlighted during events hosted in vineyards during the weekend of October 16.

Virginians can also plan their own Harvest Party at home with local-inspired recipes, wine and food pairings, and more—all which can be found here.

Virginia Wine Month celebrates the partnerships and local support that makes Virginia wine flourish through events featuring Virginia wines and local artisanal foods, as well as accommodation packages at luxury inns across the state. Complete Harvest Party event listings and offering details can be found here.

