Winchester woman dead, four suffer life-threatening injuries in Fauquier County crash

Published Tuesday, May. 10, 2022, 1:25 pm

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Garasimowicz is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County that occurred on Saturday at 8:27 a.m. on Route 50.

A 2015 Chevrolet Trax was traveling east on Route 50 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2012 Ford Escape.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jensen B. Hoover, 29, of Winchester, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Hoover was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment, where she later succumbed to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, a 34-year-old female, of Upperville, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Three passengers in the Ford, a 5-year-old female, an 11-year-old male and a 12-year-old male, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. All three passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

