augusta free press news

Winchester woman dead, four suffer life-threatening injuries in Fauquier County crash

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, May. 10, 2022, 1:25 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

police-fire-ems
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Garasimowicz is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County that occurred on Saturday at 8:27 a.m. on Route 50.

A 2015 Chevrolet Trax was traveling east on Route 50 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2012 Ford Escape.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jensen B. Hoover, 29, of Winchester, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Hoover was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment, where she later succumbed to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, a 34-year-old female, of Upperville, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Three passengers in the Ford, a 5-year-old female, an 11-year-old male and a 12-year-old male, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. All three passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.


augusta free press
augusta free press news
augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: