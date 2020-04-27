WINA’s Jay James honored as Future African American Leader in Radio

Published Monday, Apr. 27, 2020, 6:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

WINA morning host Jay James has been recognized as a Future African American Leader in Radio by Radio Ink.

“Very proud of Jay. I have seen him grow into an excellent broadcaster and a center piece of Charlottesville,” said Mike Chiumento, general manager at Charlottesville Radio Group.

The Future African American Leader in Radio list includes experienced pros and young talent who all have one thing in common: they have extreme passion for the business and dogged determination to be the best.

James, a University of Virginia alum, has been with Charlottesville Radio Group for more than 20 years.

He is the host of WINA’s “Morning News with Jay James,” and is the station’s sports director and associate producer of the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

James is also the host of the UVA-themed sports talk show “Best Seat in the House.”

“Jay James should be proud of all his great work here in our community, and here at the station. He’s always willing to foster the love of radio in future generations, so this is a fitting award, indeed,” said Les Sinclair, operations manager at Charlottesville Radio Group. “I’m honored to work with him every single day.”

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments