Wimbledon Odds & Betting Tips: Full Men and Women’s Outright Predictions

Wimbledon will see its first serve of the competition next week as South London prepares for one of the biggest events in tennis, which will run for two weeks from Monday, June 27, to Sunday, July 10.

Novak Djokovic opens as the bookies’ favourite, with Matteo Berrettini and Rafael Nadal close behind. Following Nadal’s 15th French Open title in Paris, the Spaniard has been tipped by many to come away with his third Wimbledon crown.

Andy Murray enters as a 45/1 longshot, and has won the men’s singles twice in his career. First in 2013, and the second in 2016 which was undoubtedly the most impressive season of his career.

Iga Swiatek opens as the women’s favourite at 6/4, followed by the likes of Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Simona Halep, and Serena Williams at slightly longer prices to take home the singles trophy.

Wimbledon 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

Men’s Singles Wimbledon 2022 Odds Play Novak Djokovic -120 Matteo Berrettini +550 Rafael Nadal +700 Carlos Alcaraz +1000 Felix Auger Aliassime +1400 Hubert Hurkacz +1600 Nick Kyrgios +2200

Women’s Singles Wimbledon 2022 Odds Play Iga Swiatek +150 Coco Gauff +1000 Ons Jabeur +1200 Simona Halep +1400 Serena Williams +1800 Belinda Bencic +2000 Karolina Pliskova +2200

Wimbledon 2022 Picks and Predictions

Our pick to take home the men’s crown in 2022 is Rafael Nadal, at a price of +700 with BetOnline. Nadal hasn’t played at Wimbledon in three years, since he reached the semi-final. The 36-year-old hasn’t made the final since 2011 when he lost out to outright favourite Novak Djokovic, and we’re tipping the Spaniard to bounce back in typical great fashion.

As for the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek at +150 with BetOnline is a price hard to look past. The 21-year-old is the clear favourite to take home the trophy, after taking home her second Grand Slam at Roland Garros in May.

Last year, in her only appearance at Wimbledon to date, Swiatek bowed out in the fourth round but considering her recent form and trajectory – the Polish youngster is destined to make it a third Grand Slam trophy to add to her ever-growing cabinet.

