Williamson, Barrett NBA debuts impacted by SoCal quake

The NBA Summer League debuts of Duke stars Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett were cut short by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Southern California that was felt in Las Vegas, causing the overhead scoreboard in the Thomas and Mack Center to sway.

The New Orleans Pelicans, with Williamson, had an 80-74 lead on the New York Knicks, with Barrett, with 7:53 remaining in the third quarter, when the action was put into delay, ahead of the decision to postpone play for the night.

The postponement also impacted a second game scheduled at the Thomas and Mack Center between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets.

There is no word at this time as to whether the games will be played on Saturday.

UVA alum London Perrantes is also a member of the New Orleans Pelicans Summer League roster. Perrantes was having a solid game until the action was called, scoring four points, pulling down five rebounds and dishing out three assists in 19 minutes.

Williamson had 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting.

Barrett had 10 points, but was just 4-of-18 from the floor.

UVA alum Jack Salt had been set to make his NBA debut with Phoenix in the nightcap.

Story by Chris Graham

