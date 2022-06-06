Williams seems to back ACC football scheduling approach that wouldn’t help UVA

UVA athletics director Carla Williams is “excited about the possibilities” as the ACC looks hard at a scheduling model that would eliminate divisional play and change the way teams are selected for the conference championship game.

“I’m not a fan of changing just to change,” Williams said. “Really, if it’s necessary, we need to change. I think that we all agree that we have opportunities to elevate ACC football, and the scheduling is one way to do that. That’s why we’ve gone through this process to see what might be best for the ACC.”

What’s best for the ACC isn’t necessarily what’s best for the football program at the University of Virginia, which has played in one ACC Championship Game, in 2019, after winning the Coastal Division title with a 6-2 league mark.

Winning a division title means you have to be better than six other teams in a given year; being no worse than second in a 14-team conference race would mean having to be better than 12 other teams.

The free-for-all title game is likely to have teams that are in the 7-1 or 8-0 category most years. Virginia has won seven ACC games in a season just once, way back in 1995.

The proposed 3-5-5 scheduling model that would replace the current divisional model would set three annual opponents for each program, then rotate the other 10 over a two-year period – five one year, five the next.

“I think it’s always beneficial when universities within a conference play each other more, so there are several models that allow for that,” Williams said. “I think that’s healthy for the players. I think it’s healthy for the players, universities, fan base to be able to play more. I think that’s a priority. Then, being able to enhance our postseason opportunities as a league in football, we’re taking a hard look at that, too.”

The current model is the best way for Virginia to sneak its way into an expanded playoff. Assuming that the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams, with an automatic bid going to each Power 5 champ, UVA could win its division, get a win in Charlotte and get in as an AQ.

It’s hard to imagine Virginia having an 11-1 regular season.

Sorry if that hurts your feelings having to read that.

Williams, one has to assume, wouldn’t be alone among ADs in thinking that getting rid of the divisions is in the best interests of their football programs.

Pretty much every other one outside of Clemson would seem to have that interest to protect.

And yet …

“I think it’s been really healthy,” Williams said. “We’ve involved the coaches, the head coaches have been involved in the conversation. Commissioner Phillips has been awesome in his leadership of trying to elevate ACC football. Lots and lots of conversations, but I think it’s been really healthy.”

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...